EPIC FAIL: AOC Praises God for Pouring Rain in NYC Before Trump’s MASSIVE Bronx Rally – God Responds by Stopping Rain

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), the unqualified low-IQ congresswoman from New York, got slapped down by none other than God on Thursday after apparently doing a rain dance ahead of Trump’s Bronx rally.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, thousands of voters turned out in the Bronx despite fears of violence from Democrats, who had a minimal presence at the rally despite 15 or more politicians and groups trying to disrupt the rally with their weak protest.

Before Trump’s speech and during, supporters were lining up around the block awaiting entry to the maxed-out rally, and thousands had to watch and listen to Trump’s speech in the overflow crowd.

There was also a presence of GOP Congressional candidate Tina Forte supporters with a banner that read “FireAOC.com.” Forte is running against AOC in the General Election for New York’s 14th congressional district.

Forte previously pointed out AOC’s weak turnout at an event in the Bronx, which looked like a socially distanced Joe Biden rally:

AOC is having a Town Hall right now in the Bronx. Barely any supporters have shown up to hear from her. Most of the people in the room support me, not her. #FireAOC pic.twitter.com/pck9wGCYig — Tina Forte for Congress (@TinaForteUSA) October 12, 2022

Hundreds of thousands also tuned in online to The Gateway Pundit and Right Side Broadcasting Network for live coverage of Trump’s historic rally!

In the morning, pouring rain struck the Manhattan area, but that’s never stopped Trump from pulling in a massive crowd to one of his rallies.

The rain had subsided around 11 am, likely making angry leftists like AOC even angrier.

Leftist Politico’s Jeff Coltin posted a video of this rain at approximately 10 am, claiming that Crotona Park, where the historic rally was held, “is going to be a muddy MESS.” However, there was hardly any mud. Coltin’s post was FAKE NEWS!

“God is Good,” responded AOC on X with a prayer emoji 30 minutes later, just before the rain stopped. Catturd commented back after the rain stopped, predicting the rally would be huge and slamming AOC, who “wouldn’t draw 50 people” in the Bronx.

The rain has stopped the turnout will be huge. If you did a rally, you wouldn’t draw 50 people — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 23, 2024

Others flamed AOC and expressed disgust for her rabid anti-Trump prayers:

The Bronx is MAGA Country!!! pic.twitter.com/tNq6JbZuuT — Julia (@Jules31415) May 23, 2024

Christ is King. Evil will never prevail. Go cry me a river now. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) May 23, 2024

God is good because it’s going to rain on Americans?

You hate Trump so much, you want people that don’t hate him to suffer? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 23, 2024

Ha! Instead of posting, why don’t you make your dude a sandwich, pour him a drink, and watch a MAGA rally in your front yard. Cry more. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 23, 2024

Imagine someone that is for murdering babies claiming that God is good… over rain in THE BRONX… — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) May 23, 2024