Elvis Presley’s Iconic Graceland Mansion Up for Auction Amid Forclosure, Elvis’ Grandaughter Claims Fraud and Fights Back

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley’s iconic Graceland mansion, is on the cusp of being sold at a foreclosure auction this Thursday, which has led Elvis’s granddaughter to fight back in a lawsuit.

According to a notice provided by the Shelby County Courthouse in Memphis, Tennesse, Graceland and its surrounding estate are set to be auctioned off on May 2nd in an auction.

In response to the notice, Riley Keough, the granddaughter of the late Elvis Presley, has called the auction a “sham” and filed a lawsuit to prevent the estate from being sold.

On Monday, an attorney representing Keough obtained a temporary restraining order to prevent the sale, and a junction hearing was set for Wednesday.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion, a hugely popular tourist attraction and the singer’s final resting place, appears to be headed for a foreclosure auction later this week. Riley Keough, Elvis’ granddaughter, is fighting back with a lawsuit, claiming fraud. pic.twitter.com/El75GHJ5S7 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 21, 2024

Per The New York Post:

Elvis Presley’s legendary Graceland mansion is on the verge of being sold at a foreclosure auction on Thursday — sparking a dramatic legal battle from his granddaughter, Riley Keough, who called the pending sale “fraudulent.” A notice from the Shelby County Courthouse states that Graceland and its surrounding property in Memphis, Tennessee, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder for cash on May 23, WREG-TV News reported. Keough, 34, the current owner of the property and granddaughter of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, is fiercely contesting the sale. She filed a lawsuit calling the auction a sham, and on Monday, her attorney secured a temporary restraining order. An injunction hearing is set for Wednesday.

According to the Guardian, Keough’s mother, Lisa Presley, who died last year, allegedly placed Graceland as collateral after receiving a loan a $3.8m loan from Naussany Investments & Private Lending.

Here’s a picture of Elvis in 1957 when he first bought the estate: