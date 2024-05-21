Elvis Presley’s Iconic Graceland Mansion Up for Auction Amid Forclosure, Elvis’ Grandaughter Claims Fraud and Fights Back

by

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley’s iconic Graceland mansion, is on the cusp of being sold at a foreclosure auction this Thursday, which has led Elvis’s granddaughter to fight back in a lawsuit.

According to a notice provided by the Shelby County Courthouse in Memphis, Tennesse, Graceland and its surrounding estate are set to be auctioned off on May 2nd in an auction.

In response to the notice, Riley Keough, the granddaughter of the late Elvis Presley, has called the auction a “sham” and filed a lawsuit to prevent the estate from being sold.

On Monday, an attorney representing Keough obtained a temporary restraining order to prevent the sale, and a junction hearing was set for Wednesday.

Per The New York Post:

Elvis Presley’s legendary Graceland mansion is on the verge of being sold at a foreclosure auction on Thursday — sparking a dramatic legal battle from his granddaughter, Riley Keough, who called the pending sale “fraudulent.”

A notice from the Shelby County Courthouse states that Graceland and its surrounding property in Memphis, Tennessee, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder for cash on May 23, WREG-TV News reported.

Keough, 34, the current owner of the property and granddaughter of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, is fiercely contesting the sale. She filed a lawsuit calling the auction a sham, and on Monday, her attorney secured a temporary restraining order.

An injunction hearing is set for Wednesday.

According to the Guardian, Keough’s mother, Lisa Presley, who died last year, allegedly placed Graceland as collateral after receiving a loan a $3.8m loan from Naussany Investments & Private Lending.

Here’s a picture of Elvis in 1957 when he first bought the estate:

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.