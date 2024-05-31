Elon Musk Slams Trump’s Rigged Show Trial, Says ‘Great Damage’ Done to America’s Legal System

Business mogul Elon Musk came out against the politically motivated Donald Trump show trial, saying it has done “great damage” to America’s legal system.

Trump was found guilty on all 34 charges of falsifying business records related to a hush-money payment made to adult porn star Stormy Daniels in what is widely regarded as a rigged process.

Musk appeared to agree with that assessment, tweeting out his condemnation of the verdict to his over 185 million followers on the X platform.

“The first felony conviction of a former US President wasn’t for the Iraq or Afghanistan wars, illegal CIA coups, drone striking weddings, or spying on Americans… It was because Trump misclassified a $130,000 payment for a porn star’s NDA,” wrote a user by the name Geiger Capital.

“Indeed, great damage was done today to the public’s faith in the American legal system,” Musk responded. “If a former President can be criminally convicted over such a trivial matter – motivated by politics, rather than justice – then anyone is at risk of a similar fate.”

Musk will be all too aware of the risks of malicious prosecution. Since he bought the X platform and began stating his opposition to leftist ideology, various senior Democrats including Sen. Elizabeth Warren have called for “investigations” into his companies.

Trump, meanwhile, is now the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime. His sentencing is scheduled for July three days before the Republican convention.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

