Elon Musk Defends Trump’s Presidential Record After Leftist Robert De Niro Goes on Potty Mouthed Triggered Rant About Trump

Elon Musk came to the defense of former President Donald Trump following an MSNBC interview with leftwing Hollywood tool Robert De Niro.

The interview, hosted by Stephanie Ruhle, saw the 80-year-old actor on an unhinged rant against Trump, likening his leadership to that of Hitler, a comparison Musk was quick to challenge.

De Niro, who is suffering from severe Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), argued that Trump exhibited traits dangerously similar to infamous dictators, like Hitler, claiming his re-election could lead to chaos akin to that seen in Nazi Germany.

The whole segment is an example of “leftwing propaganda churn” from legacy media.

Excerpt from the interview:

Stephanie Ruhle: Over the last eight years, we’ve heard you talk about the former President. You have called him a fraud, a con artist. You’ve said he’s a New Yorker like you, and you have watched this brand of BS for decades. And despite that, he became President. And now we’re watching him 10 blocks from where we are right now, sitting in a courtroom as a criminal defendant. What do you think about that? Robert De Niro: I think of how absurd it is, and this might be the one case where that could be it for him. It’s a state case. It’s the least important in many ways, and yet it’s the one that could be tried and finished in a well enough time for people to just take that in. Stephanie Ruhle: Does it give you some sense not of joy, but of relief, at least, that he’s potentially facing some consequences? Because as you’ve said before, this guy’s a con artist, and he’s gotten away with it for years. Robert De Niro: No, he’s more than that to me. He’s sick. He is really, genuinely a sick person that somehow has been allowed into our system. I’m not calling him… I’m tired of calling him names. He just can’t be anywhere near the office of the presidency. […] Stephanie Ruhle: What do you say to those who say, I don’t like the guy, but I’m going to vote for him? What’s your message to them? Robert De Niro: I don’t think they understand it. I don’t think they understand how dangerous it will be if he ever, God forbid, becomes President. I don’t think they really understand. And historically, from what I see, even in Nazi Germany, they had it with Hitler. They don’t take him seriously. He looks like a clown, acts like a clown. Mussolini, same thing. These guys, I don’t know why, they look like clowns. That element of society identifies in some ways with them, but it would be chaos beyond our imagination. There’s no mystery about him. He’s right out front, and what he says is what it’ll be if he becomes President. Stephanie Ruhle: Do you think our democracy is at risk in this election? Robert De Niro: I think that it is. I always keep saying, democracy is great, of course, but democracy people take for granted. It’s a word that some people don’t even understand. They take it for granted. It’s about right and wrong, period. The guy’s a monster. He’s beyond wrong. It’s almost like he wants to do the most horrible things that he can think of in order to get a rise out of us. I don’t know what it is, but he’s been doing it and doing it, and it’s even scary. Excuse my French.

Elon Musk, in response to De Niro’s interview, took to social media to offer a defense of Trump’s tenure.

“Well, Trump was actually already president for 4 years and his policies bore no resemblance to those of Hitler, so this makes no sense,” Musk commented.

“In fact, with the Abraham Accords, he made some progress towards peace in the Middle East, which was definitely not high on Hitler’s agenda,” he added.

