DISGUSTING: Media Animals Physically Violate and Harass Christina Bobb Outside Court Following Democrat Party Arrest on Speech Charges – Christina Responds WITH FIRE! (VIDEO)

by
Former Trump Attorney and RNC Election Integrity Director Christina Bobb was physically violated when she left court on Tuesday after she was charged for speaking out against the 2020 election.

Christina Bobb, President Donald Trump’s former Attorney and head of the RNC’s Election Integrity Unit, was charged by Democrats with speech crimes in Arizona and arrested, arraigned, and booked in Phoenix on Tuesday.

Bobb was charged for speaking out against the 2020 election results, something that is now a crime if you are a member of the Republican Party.

Christina Bobb pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A video was released on Wednesday of liberal reporters physically violating Christina and harassing her as she left the courtroom.

This was disgusting. Christina fought back against the violent reporters, saying, “Get out of my face!” as they blocked her and would not let her pass.

Via Amuse.

Last month, Trump 2020 alternate electors, GOP state legislators, former Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward, and others were indicted by a state grand jury in Arizona.

The Arizona grand jury indicted 18 people last month for their involvement in the Arizona alternate electors plan.

Christina Bobb is a good friend of The Gateway Pundit family. We have interviewed Christina numerous times on election integrity, in which she is an expert and wrote a book on the subject.

LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft to Interview Trump Campaign Attorney Christina Bobb on Latest Attacks on President Trump – 3:30 ET

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.