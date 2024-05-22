DISGUSTING: Media Animals Physically Violate and Harass Christina Bobb Outside Court Following Democrat Party Arrest on Speech Charges – Christina Responds WITH FIRE! (VIDEO)

Christina Bobb, President Donald Trump’s former Attorney and head of the RNC’s Election Integrity Unit, was charged by Democrats with speech crimes in Arizona and arrested, arraigned, and booked in Phoenix on Tuesday.

Bobb was charged for speaking out against the 2020 election results, something that is now a crime if you are a member of the Republican Party.

Christina Bobb pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A video was released on Wednesday of liberal reporters physically violating Christina and harassing her as she left the courtroom.

This was disgusting. Christina fought back against the violent reporters, saying, “Get out of my face!” as they blocked her and would not let her pass.

Lawfare against Republicans has emboldened regime-aligned media to escalate their attacks – physical or otherwise against GOP lawyers like @christina_bobb. pic.twitter.com/l7LK1NDXNS — @amuse (@amuse) May 22, 2024

Last month, Trump 2020 alternate electors, GOP state legislators, former Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward, and others were indicted by a state grand jury in Arizona.

The Arizona grand jury indicted 18 people last month for their involvement in the Arizona alternate electors plan.

Christina Bobb is a good friend of The Gateway Pundit family. We have interviewed Christina numerous times on election integrity, in which she is an expert and wrote a book on the subject.