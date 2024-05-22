Disgraced Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade Spotted at DA Fani Willis Victory Party

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis defeated her primary challenger, Christian Wise Smith, after garnering 90 percent of the vote.

Following her victory, Willis hosted a victory party on Tuesday, and to the shock of many guests at the party, former special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who was forced to resign from the Trump RICO case due to his romantic relationship with Willis, was in attendance.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Tamar Hallerman was the first to report on Wade’s attendance and took to X and wrote, “Well consider me shook.”

Hallerman further wrote Wade was “all smiles.”

Well consider me shook. At DA Willis’ campaign party in Buckhead and Nathan Wade just walked in. All smiles pic.twitter.com/hc7uKPn5ka — Tamar Hallerman (@TamarHallerman) May 21, 2024

Per The New York Post:

As The Gateway Pundit reported in March, Judge Scott McAfee ruled Fani Willis can stay on the Trump RICO case but must fire her lover special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

