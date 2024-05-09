DISASTROUS Testimony For Stormy Daniels in TRUMP CASE.. Even CNN ADMITS | Beyond the Headlines

Stormy Daniels can’t seem to keep her mouth SHUT outside of this case — and continues to discredit herself more and more as the days go on in regards to her reliability. It even got to the point where she was reciting scripted jokes in the trial — unfortunately, she was met with a tough crowd, to say the least. How will this affect the Trump trial, and Stormy’s future?

