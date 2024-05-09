DISASTROUS Testimony For Stormy Daniels in TRUMP CASE.. Even CNN ADMITS | Beyond the Headlines

Stormy Daniels can’t seem to keep her mouth SHUT outside of this case — and continues to discredit herself more and more as the days go on in regards to her reliability. It even got to the point where she was reciting scripted jokes in the trial — unfortunately, she was met with a tough crowd, to say the least. How will this affect the Trump trial, and Stormy’s future?
Maria Zeee goes over all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!
Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!