“Did You Fall on Your Head?” – Angry Biden Snaps at Reporter For Asking if He will Serve His Full Term Or Hand Power Over to Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden traveled to deep blue Philly on Wednesday to pander to the black community as black voters abandon the Democrat party.

81-year-old Biden lined up for a photo op with fellow Democrats such as Senator Bob Casey after he arrived in Philadelphia.

A reporter asked Biden if he would be serving his full term or handing power to Kamala Harris.

“President Biden, will you be serving your full four-year term or handing over power to Vice President Harris?” a reporter asked Biden.

Biden insulted the reporter.

A peeved Joe Biden replied: “Are you okay? Are you alright? You’re not hurt are you? I said are you okay? Did you fall on your head or something?”

The reporter asked Biden if he could “approach” because couldn’t hear him.

“I said, are you okay? Did you fall on your head or something?” Biden shouted again.

This is what ‘restoring decency’ to the White House looks like according to the Bidens.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

