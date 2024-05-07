Denver Sets Up Hotline to Encourage Citizens to Host Illegals in Their Homes

Denver, Colorado, like communities across the nation, is collapsing under the weight of its new population of illegals thanks to Joe Biden’s broken border.

Denver’s mayor just cut police funding by $8 million to keep catering to illegals.

Advocacy groups say that six months of free housing and food are not enough and is “insulting.”

A new push is encouraging people with “extra room” to host illegals in their homes. They even set up a helpful hotline to expedite the process.

‘Hope Has No Borders’ is working to pair illegals with host families across Colorado, and this can now be expedited via a new hotline.

KDVR reports, “Now, with help from the United Way, getting paired up is a simple phone call away by dialing 211.”

Watch:

We’re now at the stage where people with extra room are being asked to host illegal migrants in their homes. How long until this becomes mandatory? pic.twitter.com/6hmOXcwCEY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 6, 2024

What could possibly go wrong?

Via KDVR:

Erin Lennon is one of the many hosts the organization has paired with migrants. She didn’t realize the scope of Denver’s migrant crisis until talking with a friend late last year. “Wow this is not just a little problem, this is a big problem,” she remembers thinking. A single mom with a spare bedroom in the house, she felt a call to help. “Why aren’t you doing something? You know?” she said. “Just in my heart, that’s what I was telling myself.” She found her solution through Hope Has No Borders, which has paired 500 migrants with host families since late last year.

These “generous” people aren’t helping for free. The organization provides financial stipends to hosts for things like food and utility bills.

Denver has a population of over 700,00, 79.6% of which are Democrats, and is identified as the most liberal city in Colorado.

The city has seen almost 40,000 flow into their community in the last 15 months.

If every Democrat opened their home to an illegal, they would all be sheltered.

So why doesn’t every illegal in the city already have a leftist roof over their head?