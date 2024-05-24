CROWD SHOTS From The Bronx Trump Rally Are AMAZING – Black-Hispanic Attendance Impressive – Line Goes On for Blocks (VIDEO)

Thousands of New Yorkers came out Thursday to see President Trump in the Bronx. It was historic.

THOUSANDS of New Yorkers turned out to see President Trump in the Bronx on Thursday.

** The Gateway Pundit covered the pre-rally crowd live earlier today.

The line to see President Trump in the Bronx was several blocks long.

Via Savannah Hernandez.

Crowd estimates were as high as 25,000 to 30,000 supporters.

More crowd shots via the local Young Republicans Club.

The line was several blocks long – in the Bronx!

The demon lady was there and black Trump supporters totally demolished her.

