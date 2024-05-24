CROWD SHOTS From The Bronx Trump Rally Are AMAZING – Black-Hispanic Attendance Impressive – Line Goes On for Blocks (VIDEO)

THOUSANDS of New Yorkers turned out to see President Trump in the Bronx on Thursday.

** The Gateway Pundit covered the pre-rally crowd live earlier today.

The line to see President Trump in the Bronx was several blocks long.

Via Savannah Hernandez.

BREAKING: Local Bronx officials are estimating that the crowd at Trump’s rally to be between 25k- 30K. The number is continuing to rise. The original capacity was 3,500. pic.twitter.com/dib8iLM8Fw — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 23, 2024

Crowd estimates were as high as 25,000 to 30,000 supporters.

More crowd shots via the local Young Republicans Club.

MASSIVE CROWD for the Trump BRONX rally pic.twitter.com/kp63dNsp78 — Trump.AI (@Obielicious) May 23, 2024

The line was several blocks long – in the Bronx!

This is awesome! Look at this crowd in S. Bronx. Trump 2024! pic.twitter.com/vTbIxtpxZk — (@Ann_Lilyflower) May 23, 2024

