CROWD SHOTS From The Bronx Trump Rally Are AMAZING – Black-Hispanic Attendance Impressive – Line Goes On for Blocks (VIDEO)

THOUSANDS of New Yorkers turned out to see President Trump in the Bronx on Thursday.
** The Gateway Pundit covered the pre-rally crowd live earlier today.
The line to see President Trump in the Bronx was several blocks long.
Via Savannah Hernandez.
BREAKING: Local Bronx officials are estimating that the crowd at Trump’s rally to be between 25k- 30K. The number is continuing to rise. The original capacity was 3,500.
— Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 23, 2024
Crowd estimates were as high as 25,000 to 30,000 supporters.
More crowd shots via the local Young Republicans Club.
MASSIVE CROWD for the Trump BRONX rally pic.twitter.com/kp63dNsp78
— Trump.AI (@Obielicious) May 23, 2024
The line was several blocks long – in the Bronx!
This is awesome! Look at this crowd in S. Bronx. Trump 2024! pic.twitter.com/vTbIxtpxZk
— (@Ann_Lilyflower) May 23, 2024
The demon lady was there and black Trump supporters totally demolished her.
JUST IN: ⚠️ Notorious liberal troll SCHOOLED by MAGA RAPPER Forgiato Blow and a group of Bronx Trump supporters after she tries to label them Racist..
THIS WINS THE INTERNET.. https://t.co/4hgc7QfiXL pic.twitter.com/XL3gYUwu58
— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 23, 2024