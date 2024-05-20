CRINGE: WaPo Crybully Taylor Lorenz Says Elon Musk ‘Goes Out His Way’ to Screw With Her… Even Though He’s Never Heard of Her!

The Washington Post reporter and notorious narcissist Taylor Lorenz has accused X owner Elon Musk of deliberately trying to interfere with her life.

There is just one problem. Elon Musk has never heard of her.

In a TikTok posted this weekend, Lorenz discusses how some unnamed individual claimed that she had an affair with Musk and that she has an “ongoing relationship” with him.

“I’ve never even f**king met Elon Musk,” she remarked. “I have reported this man for years, very critically. He f**king hates me. He goes out of his way to f**k with me and like interfere with my life. So no, I’m definitely not, nor have I ever had an affair with Elon Musk.”

Musk took note of the tweet, admitting that he had never even heard of her. The video was originally posted by the Libs of TikTok account, whom Lorenz previously harassed, stalked and eventually doxxed.

Never heard of her — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2024

How embarassing.

While most left-wing journalists are not household names, Lorenz has made a name for herself by launching a crusade against conservatives and platforms she believes are harming her leftist ideology.

As well as doxxing Chaya Raichik (the woman behind Libs of TikTok), Lorenz has worked with far-left groups such as the Center For Countering Digital Hate, which seeks to harass companies into pulling ads from conservative websites such as The Gateway Pundit in a bid to put them out of business.

Here is Taylor Lorenz dancing at the P*rnhub awards event while wearing a mask. I saw it so now you have to. pic.twitter.com/Ty3q2qOaDY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 29, 2024

Despite outing herself as a radical left-wing activist, Lorenz remains a paid columnist at The Washington Post, covering “technology and online culture.” She also serves on the board of the “Alliance for Technology, Learning and Society (ATLAS) Institute at the University of Colorado at Boulder.”