CRINGE: WaPo Crybully Taylor Lorenz Says Elon Musk ‘Goes Out His Way’ to Screw With Her… Even Though He’s Never Heard of Her!

The Washington Post reporter and notorious narcissist Taylor Lorenz has accused X owner Elon Musk of deliberately trying to interfere with her life.

There is just one problem.  Elon Musk has never heard of her. 

In a TikTok posted this weekend, Lorenz discusses how some unnamed individual claimed that she had an affair with Musk and that she has an “ongoing relationship” with him.

“I’ve never even f**king met Elon Musk,” she remarked. “I have reported this man for years, very critically. He f**king hates me. He goes out of his way to f**k with me and like interfere with my life. So no, I’m definitely not, nor have I ever had an affair with Elon Musk.”

Musk took note of the tweet, admitting that he had never even heard of her. The video was originally posted by the Libs of TikTok account, whom Lorenz previously harassed, stalked and eventually doxxed.

How embarassing.

While most left-wing journalists are not household names, Lorenz has made a name for herself by launching a crusade against conservatives and platforms she believes are harming her leftist ideology.

As well as doxxing Chaya Raichik (the woman behind Libs of TikTok), Lorenz has worked with far-left groups such as the Center For Countering Digital Hate, which seeks to harass companies into pulling ads from conservative websites such as The Gateway Pundit in a bid to put them out of business.

Despite outing herself as a radical left-wing activist, Lorenz remains a paid columnist at The Washington Post, covering “technology and online culture.” She also serves on the board of the “Alliance for Technology, Learning and Society (ATLAS) Institute at the University of Colorado at Boulder.”

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

