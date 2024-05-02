Country Star Colt Ford Reveals ‘He Died Twice’ After Suffering Heart Attack

Country star Colt Ford revealed he ‘died two times’ after suffering a heart attack after performing in Phoenix, Arizona.

In a recent interview with the “Big D & Bubba” show, Ford recounted his frightening health scare in April that occurred after performing his hit songs at a sold-out show in Phoenix.

Ford, who called into the Big D & Bubba show from the hospital, shared that as he was boarding his tour bus after performing at the Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row bar, he fell over “dead.”

Ford stated, “I died two times. Luckily, my band came out to check on me.”

After he fell over, Colt was then rushed to the ICU, and on the way, medics had to bring him back to life.

Ford is still hospitalized and has canceled all his scheduled shows up to August 30th as he recovers from surgery.

Per Fox News:

Colt Ford has no recollection of the night in April when he had a heart attack after a performance in Phoenix, Arizona. The country musician detailed what he could remember of the “traumatic, crazy experience” in an interview on the “Big D & Bubba” show, where he revealed he died twice before reaching the hospital. “I didn’t even remember coming out here to do a show in Phoenix, and apparently we played this great, sold-out show and it was incredible,” Ford said in a phone interview. “I walked back to the bus, texted my fiancée, ‘Hi baby,’ and fell over dead. “I died two times. Luckily, my band came out to check on me. … All of a sudden, that’s when all hell broke loose.”

Despite being hospitalized, Ford still engages with his fans on social media and keeps a positive outlook.

