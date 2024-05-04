Constitutional Lawyer and Professor Emeritus, Harvard Law School, Alan Dershowitz, Threatens “Anti-Semites” on College Campuses With Lawfare—Says It’s Necessary to Deter Genocide of Jews

Violent anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, and anti-American protests are taking place on campuses across America. Many of the individuals who’ve been arrested are not students but instead paid protesters by outside groups who are essentially agitators for hire. Jewish students and even faculty have expressed concerns or outright fear over their safety when walking through these campuses where large mobs of hate-filled individuals, many of whom are wearing face-coverings, shout at them or block them from walking through areas where they’re protesting.

Only last week, a female Jewish student was taken to the hospital after she was violently beaten on the UCLA college campus by a mob of pro-Palestine supporters.

Conservative Collin Rugg shared the horrific video.

JUST IN: Jewish girl at UCLA sent to the ER after being beaten unconscious by pro-Palestine protesters.

The incident reportedly happened at Dickerson Plaza.

According to ‘ThatKoreanJew’ on IG who is a medical student at UCLA, the girl was surrounded by 5 people.

She suffered a concussion and was unable to recognize her family when she initially woke up.

Thankfully, she is in stable condition now.

Some students on these campuses are beginning to fight back, while others are outnumbered and are living in fear of being physically harmed. Renowned Constitutional Attorney Alan Dershowitz and Professor Emeritus, Harvard Law School, has had enough and has announced a plan during a recent appearance on Newsmax, telling the conservative news network that he has a plan to deal with the “anti-Semitic” student protesters.

Here is a clip of Alan Dershowitz’s appearance on Newsmax, in which he explains how he plans to use lawfare against these students for their actions.

“In massive defensive and offensive warfare against the anti-and potential violent terrorist act, we are going to be engaging in massive offensive and defensive lawfare against bigots, anti-Semites, and potential violent terrorists.

We’re going to take many, many kinds of legal actions.

We’re starting a group called “Hurt a Jew, we sue you!” in which, if you send us the name of the Jewish kid it could be a Christian Zionist too that was hurt by one of these bigots, we will sue them. And we will get their dorm rooms taken away, and we will take their cars and their boomboxes, and we will bankrupt them. We will do whatever is necessary under the law. And we will bring these lawsuits, bring them successfully deter Oct 7th.

Remember, there are people out there who have promised they will bring 10,000 October 7ths. That’s genocide!

Ten thousand thousand October 7ths is genocide!

It’s the end of the Jewish people!” Dershowitz warned.

Alan Dershowitz vows he will engage in “massive offensive lawfare” against allegedly “anti-Semitic” student protesters. He threatens to have their dorm rooms taken away, take their cars and boomboxes, and “bankrupt” them. He says this is necessary to “deter” the return of Hitler pic.twitter.com/I4D4xgCbsV — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 4, 2024

As universities and colleges tip-toe around the issue of Jewish students and students who support them being terrorized on their campuses, isn’t it about time someone stepped up and sued them?