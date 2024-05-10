Conservative Pundit Byron York Explains Why Biden’s Economic Message isn’t Sticking With Voters (VIDEO)

Byron York of the Washington Examiner appeared on the Laura Ingraham show this week and explained why voters aren’t buying Joe Biden’s economic message.

It comes down to reality and memory.

You can tell people that the economy is doing great and things are better for them but people still remember how much better things were under Trump.

You can’t lie to people about their grocery bill.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

LAURA INGRAHAM: [Biden] also apparently said Trump never succeeded at creating jobs and I, meaning he, has never failed. What’s the Truth-O-Meter saying? BYRON YORK, WASHINGTON EXAMINER: I think the Truth-O-Meter is off the scale on false because obviously Trump created a whole lot of jobs. We all know what happened in 2020 with the pandemic. But Trump’s economic record before that was quite good. The bigger problem that Biden has is you can’t talk up the economy if people are feeling pain in their personal lives. They hear him talk and they say that is not what I’m seeing when I go to the grocery store and we’ve been trying to buy a house and it’s not working. You can’t talk up the economy when it disagrees with people’s own perceptions… We have a number of interesting things going on. We had an article in Politico today about remember in the first years of the Biden administration, Democrats were rushing to pass as much spending as they could, trillions and trillions of dollars to use as sort of post-pandemic momentum to keep levels of spending at enormously high levels.

Watch the video below:

BYRON YORK: Trump created A LOT of jobs pic.twitter.com/k4xoYe9Cg2 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 9, 2024

Joe Biden can brag about job creation until he is blue in the face, but it won’t work. Trump was better for jobs and the economy and everyone knows it.