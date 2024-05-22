Congress to Subpoena Jen Psaki for False Claims in Her Book and Role in Catastrophic Afghanistan Withdrawal Resulting in Deaths of 13 American Heroes

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul has issued a formal request for former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to testify.

The committee seeks answers regarding her role in the Biden regime’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan—a horrific incident that tragically resulted in the deaths of 13 brave American servicemembers.

McCaul, in a letter addressed to Emily Loeb, Psaki’s counsel, demanded that Psaki arrange a transcribed interview by May 28, 2024. The chairman criticized Psaki for advancing “untrue” narratives about the withdrawal process and the non-combatant evacuation operation that ensued during the chaotic Taliban takeover in August 2021.

“The Committee’s thorough investigation points to Ms. Psaki as having played an important role in the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the deadly August 2021 non-combatant evacuation operation,” wrote Chairman McCaul.

“As White House Press Secretary throughout this period, Ms. Psaki was charged with communicating the withdrawal to the American people and possesses key insights into the planning and decision-making regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal, the rapid Taliban takeover, and the evacuation of American citizens and Afghan allies. Ms. Psaki unfortunately advanced narratives regarding the withdrawal and evacuation that my investigation has proven untrue.”

The request follows extensive committee efforts to uncover the truth behind the withdrawal, which not only cost American lives but also left over 170 Afghan civilians dead and numerous others injured. The committee has already conducted interviews with 17 U.S. Department of State and Department of Defense officials and reviewed over 10,000 pages of documents.

Adding to the controversy is Psaki’s recent memoir, Say More: Lessons from Work, the White House, and the World, where she discusses her tenure and the withdrawal. McCaul pointed out discrepancies in her account, notably her claim that President Biden never looked at his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony of the fallen servicemembers—a point widely criticized and viewed as disrespectful by many.

Psak claimed that Joe Biden never looked at his watch during a ceremony for the return of the service members who were killed during his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In a twist of nearly perfect irony, Psaki claims that in saying this, she was fighting misinformation. Even some liberal news outlets are calling her out on this.

