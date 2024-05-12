Columbia Janitor Says Anti-Israel Protesters Who Stormed Hamilton Hall Were Armed with Zip Ties and Chains and Left Behind Secret Plans

Columbia University janitor Mario Torres provided one of the most heartwarming videos to come out of the takeover of a building at Columbia University by anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protesters.
As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Torres was photographed slamming 40-year-old trust fund kid James Carlson against the wall in Hamilton Hall while rabid leftists stormed the building late at night last Tuesday.
Torres later told reporter Francesca Block that the protesters were organized and their occupation of the building was planned.
The janitors, who were trapped in the building while under siege by radicals, shared that they were gripped with “sheer terror,” and the violent mob was armed with hand-drawn floor plans and supply lists.
Henry Clemente, a head custodian for Columbia, told The New York Post, “If you have masked people running through the building with zip ties and chains, you don’t know what they’re going to do — if they’re going to take you hostage, if you’re going to be tortured, if you’re going to be made an example.
While Clemente and his crew were cleaning up the wreckage, they discovered hand written secret plans that showed the takeover was anything but spontaneous. It was well planned.
NEW: Columbia janitors reveal chilling details of the Anti-Israel protest takeover of Hamilton Hall.
According to head custodian Henry Clemente, the rioters stormed in with hand-drawn floor plans and were prepared for a prolonged occupation.
“They mapped everything out. They… pic.twitter.com/nYuKVsdBJ3
— Hank (@HANKonX) May 11, 2024
Afterward, as he and his colleagues started to clean up the hall after NYPD cops busted up the occupation, Clemente discovered secret plans left behind by the highly organized rioters.
These included hand-drawn floor plans and supply lists noting locations of barricading equipment; a “task list” with items including setting up a pulley system and “security shifts” and even a schedule listing the times of the Muslim call to prayer.
The documents show that the protesters had insider knowledge of the campus and plotted the takeover in advance, he said.
“I’ve been working there a long time, so we know where the tunnels are, but they mapped everything out,” said Clemente, who has worked at Columbia for 17 years.
“They had a food room, a prayer room, the smoking room…they were in there for the long haul.”