Columbia Janitor Says Anti-Israel Protesters Who Stormed Hamilton Hall Were Armed with Zip Ties and Chains and Left Behind Secret Plans

Columbia University janitor Mario Torres provided one of the most heartwarming videos to come out of the takeover of a building at Columbia University by anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protesters.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Torres was photographed slamming 40-year-old trust fund kid James Carlson against the wall in Hamilton Hall while rabid leftists stormed the building late at night last Tuesday.

Torres later told reporter Francesca Block that the protesters were organized and their occupation of the building was planned.

The janitors, who were trapped in the building while under siege by radicals, shared that they were gripped with “sheer terror,” and the violent mob was armed with hand-drawn floor plans and supply lists.

Henry Clemente, a head custodian for Columbia, told The New York Post, “If you have masked people running through the building with zip ties and chains, you don’t know what they’re going to do — if they’re going to take you hostage, if you’re going to be tortured, if you’re going to be made an example.

While Clemente and his crew were cleaning up the wreckage, they discovered hand written secret plans that showed the takeover was anything but spontaneous. It was well planned.

NEW: Columbia janitors reveal chilling details of the Anti-Israel protest takeover of Hamilton Hall. According to head custodian Henry Clemente, the rioters stormed in with hand-drawn floor plans and were prepared for a prolonged occupation. “They mapped everything out. They… pic.twitter.com/nYuKVsdBJ3 — Hank (@HANKonX) May 11, 2024

The New York Post reports: