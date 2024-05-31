CNN Pundit on Merchan’s Show Trial: “This is going to MASSIVELY Backfire on the Democrats and Help Donald Trump” (VIDEO)

CNN Pundit Scott Jennings warned Democrats on how their perversion of the legal system and latest lawfare case against Donald Trump will massively backfire on the neo-Marxist elites.

Scott Jennings: Well, if my phone and the text messages I’m receiving or any indication, every Republican in the country is madder than a wet hen. I mean, people who are decidedly non-MAGA, not Trump fans, are blowing up tonight saying, ‘This case never should have been brought… This is ridiculous charges… It was egregious use of the criminal justice system.”

I’m hearing people say, I had no intention of voting for Donald Trump, and now I am. Then if you ask the Trump campaign what’s happening, they literally broke their online donation portal because people were rushing to the internet to give them money in the minutes after the verdict… I think there’s a real chance here. It’s going to massively backfire on the Democrats and help Donald.