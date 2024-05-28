CNN Analyst Warns Dems of Potential Trump Acquittal in New York Trial: ‘Worst Case Scenario’ (VIDEO)

Sara Murray of CNN is warning the left that Trump could be acquitted in his New York trial and saying that this is the ‘worst case scenario’ for Democrats.

Was this just an attempt to soften the blow, should this happen?

Murray points out that if this case falls apart, it is likely the only case against Trump that will happen before the election.

FOX News reports:

CNN reporter warns potential Trump acquittal in New York trial is ‘worst-case scenario for Democrats’ A jury acquitting former President Trump in his criminal trial this week in New York would be the “worst-case scenario” for Democrats, a CNN reporter warned on Sunday. “I think that it’s very likely this is the only trial that we are going to get before Election Day. And this case is not a slam dunk, which means that Donald Trump may very well not be convicted. Acquitted is the worst-case scenario for Democrats,” CNN political correspondent Sara Murray said. The jury will hear closing arguments on Tuesday in the criminal trial where Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree… “Donald Trump gets to go out there and say, ‘Joe Biden’s prosecutors,’ which, again, not true, ‘came after me, his Department of Justice came after me, and they still didn’t convict me. I’m still innocent,'” Murray continued. “I also think you could end up somewhere in this sort of muddy middle where you end up with a hung jury, a jury that cannot reach a verdict. And then this truly does just get kicked to the voters to decide.”

Here’s the video:

CNN isn’t even trying to hide it anymore, they are now admitting the NY case is not a “slam dunk” to convict Trump The trial has always been a sham, they simply want Trump in prison Fake News Media is the Enemy of The People pic.twitter.com/G6q9o1ILEG — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 26, 2024

We will likely find out this week. Hopefully, this will be another big disappointment for the left.