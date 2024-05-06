Cinco De Mayo Parade in Chicago Canceled as Explosive Fight Between Latin Kings and Rival Gang Satan’s Disciples Breaks Out in Broad Daylight (VIDEO)

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of Chicago…

The Cinco de Mayo parade in Chicago’s Southwest Side was canceled on Sunday amid gang-related fights.

“The Cinco de Mayo parade has been canceled to protect the safety of all in attendance, including families and children,” police said. “The decision, was made by in agreement with CPD’s 10th District, elected officials and parade organizers.”

pic.twitter.com/gKKQLEtZUz — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) May 5, 2024

A large fight broke out between the Latin Kings and rival gang Satan’s Disciples near S. Rockwell Street and Cermak.

VIDEO (language warning):

UNEDITED RAW VIDEO: Large fight between gangs Sunday, May 5, 2024 near the cancelled Cinco de Mayo parade in Chicago, Illinois near S Rockwell St and Cermak. Be advised that there is foul language and viewer discretion is advised, there were arrests by Chicago Police. Several… pic.twitter.com/EQQrXcm6it — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) May 5, 2024

Gun arrests were made, according to police.

WATCH (language, violence waring):

VIDEO: Fight between two groups Sunday, May 5, 2024 near the cancelled Cinco de Mayo parade in Chicago, Illinois Sunday in front of Pete's Market near S Rockwell St and Cermak. pic.twitter.com/FFJWlSfth1 — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) May 5, 2024

