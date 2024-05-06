Cinco De Mayo Parade in Chicago Canceled as Explosive Fight Between Latin Kings and Rival Gang Satan’s Disciples Breaks Out in Broad Daylight (VIDEO)

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of Chicago…
The Cinco de Mayo parade in Chicago’s Southwest Side was canceled on Sunday amid gang-related fights.
“The Cinco de Mayo parade has been canceled to protect the safety of all in attendance, including families and children,” police said. “The decision, was made by in agreement with CPD’s 10th District, elected officials and parade organizers.”
A large fight broke out between the Latin Kings and rival gang Satan’s Disciples near S. Rockwell Street and Cermak.
VIDEO (language warning):
UNEDITED RAW VIDEO: Large fight between gangs Sunday, May 5, 2024 near the cancelled Cinco de Mayo parade in Chicago, Illinois near S Rockwell St and Cermak. Be advised that there is foul language and viewer discretion is advised, there were arrests by Chicago Police. Several… pic.twitter.com/EQQrXcm6it
Gun arrests were made, according to police.
WATCH (language, violence waring):
VIDEO: Fight between two groups Sunday, May 5, 2024 near the cancelled Cinco de Mayo parade in Chicago, Illinois Sunday in front of Pete's Market near S Rockwell St and Cermak. pic.twitter.com/FFJWlSfth1
The Cinco de Mayo Parade on Chicago’s Southwest Side was rerouted on Sunday after reports of violence in the area.
The parade has a history of disruptions. From the COVID pandemic to a series of disagreements between organizers and city officials, it wasn’t even held from 2018 to 2022. The parade only made its return last year.
There is still a great deal of confusion surrounding what exactly happened to disrupt the parade.
At a glance, Sunday’s Cinco de Mayo parade was like any other. It was vibrant and colorful, with entertaining musical acts representing different parts of Mexico.
“We actually found it just walking to the National Mexican Art museum earlier,” parade attendee Jennifer Vasquez said. “We asked somebody earlier. We weren’t even aware it was happening.”
What many parade-goers failed to notice was the behind the scenes drama that began around a half hour before the parade was supposed to take off at Noon from Cemark Road from Damen Avenue in Heart of Chicago. It was supposed to traverse a 1.2 mile route, ending at Marshall Boulevard in Little Village, just south of Douglass Park. Instead, a large fight in the area of the parade led police to issue a cancelation notice.