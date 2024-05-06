Cinco De Mayo Parade in Chicago Canceled as Explosive Fight Between Latin Kings and Rival Gang Satan’s Disciples Breaks Out in Broad Daylight (VIDEO)

The Cinco de Mayo parade in Chicago’s Southwest Side was canceled on Sunday amid gang-related fights.

“The Cinco de Mayo parade has been canceled to protect the safety of all in attendance, including families and children,” police said. “The decision, was made by in agreement with CPD’s 10th District, elected officials and parade organizers.”

A large fight broke out between the Latin Kings and rival gang Satan’s Disciples near S. Rockwell Street and Cermak.

Gun arrests were made, according to police.

ABC 7 Chicago reported:

The Cinco de Mayo Parade on Chicago’s Southwest Side was rerouted on Sunday after reports of violence in the area.

The parade has a history of disruptions. From the COVID pandemic to a series of disagreements between organizers and city officials, it wasn’t even held from 2018 to 2022. The parade only made its return last year.

There is still a great deal of confusion surrounding what exactly happened to disrupt the parade.

At a glance, Sunday’s Cinco de Mayo parade was like any other. It was vibrant and colorful, with entertaining musical acts representing different parts of Mexico.

“We actually found it just walking to the National Mexican Art museum earlier,” parade attendee Jennifer Vasquez said. “We asked somebody earlier. We weren’t even aware it was happening.”

What many parade-goers failed to notice was the behind the scenes drama that began around a half hour before the parade was supposed to take off at Noon from Cemark Road from Damen Avenue in Heart of Chicago. It was supposed to traverse a 1.2 mile route, ending at Marshall Boulevard in Little Village, just south of Douglass Park. Instead, a large fight in the area of the parade led police to issue a cancelation notice.

