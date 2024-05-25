CIA Blocked IRS From Interviewing Hunter Biden’s Hollywood Fixer Friend Ken Morris from Testifying

In March Deep State expert Michael Benz alleged that Hunter Biden was untouchable because he was previously working with the CIA on a project in Ukraine.

Why the CIA would have anything to do with Hunter Biden knowing about his shocking drug and hooker addiction is a mystery.

Hunter was hired by the Burisma company in Ukraine just two months after he was discharged from military for smoking crack.

Federal documents reveal that the CIA blocked Hunter Biden’s fixer and fellow pot smoker Ken Morris from testifying to the IRS who was investigating Hunter’s alleged financial crimes.

IRS Supervisory Special Agent and Congressional whistleblower Gary Shapley included the CIA’s curious move to protect Hunter Biden and Ken Morris in his May 2023 testimony before Congress (pages 1 and 2):

In and around August 2021, discussions were ongoing within the prosecution team on the Hunter Biden investigation concerning witnesses who needed to be interviewed in furtherance of the investigation. During a recurring prosecution team conference call in or around late August 2021, Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) Lesley Wolf told the team that she and DOJ Tax Attorney Jack Morgan had recently returned from the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Virginia, where they had been summoned to discuss Kevin Morris. AUSA Wolf stated that they were provided a classified briefing in relation to Mr. Morris and as a result we could no longer pursue him as a witness. Investigators probed AUSA Wolf, but since her briefing was classified and she was apparently sanitizing it to an unclassified form to share over an open phone line, she did not elaborate with more information. She reiterated more than once that they were summoned to the CIA in Langley concerning Mr. Morris, and that because of the information provided there, he could not be a witness for the investigation.

It also appears from Shapley’s testimony that the CIA was likely spying on Congress. (page 2)

It is unclear how the CIA became aware that Mr. Morris was a potential witness in the Hunter Biden investigation and why agents were not told about the meeting in advance or invited to participate. It is a deviation of normal investigative processes for prosecutors to exclude investigators from substantive meetings such as this.

Here is Shapley’s full statement to Congress.



The Washington Free Beacon reported on this development earlier this week.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf ordered IRS staff to drop Kevin Morris from its witness list after an August 2021 meeting at CIA headquarters, according to testimony from IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley. It is not clear what the CIA told Wolf about Morris, who has spent at least $6.5 million on Hunter Biden’s legal fees, child support, and luxurious living arrangements in California. The revelation marks another strange turn in the saga of Hunter Biden’s legal troubles. It has long been unclear why Morris, an entertainment lawyer and Hollywood producer who says he met Hunter Biden at a fundraiser in December 2019, has been willing to spend such an exorbitant amount of money on a man he has only known for a few years.

Hunter reportedly met Ken Morris in 2019 around the time he lost his laptop and during his out of control sex and drugs binges.

Kara McKinney at OANN reported: