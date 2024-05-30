The Chicago Way: Woman Found NOT GUILTY on All Charges By So-Called “Judge” Despite Stealing a Police Squad Car and Running Over Cop While Naked

Crime pays in the Windy City as long as you are not a law-abiding citizen.

As CWB Chicago reported, 35-year-old Whitley Temple, who ran over a Chicago police officer with his own squad car in June 2022 while naked after he stopped to help her, was found NOT GUILTY on all charges including attempted murder by reason of insanity by Judge Tyria Walton on Wednesday.

In addition to the murder, Temple was acquitted on four other charges: two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, vehicular hijacking, and possession of a stolen vehicle. CWB Chicago notes Walton conducted a bench trial that dragged on for a month due to repeated continuances.

As CBS News Chicago notes, prosecutors alleged that on June 13, 2022, 23-year veteran Chicago Police Officer Edward Poppish found Temple naked in the street in West Garfield Park. She then stole his squad car, ran him over, and dragged him with the SUV.

She proceeded to race down the Kennedy Expressway at 90 mph before slamming into four cars at Harrison Street and Damen Avenue in the Illinois Medical District.

Poppish suffered a concussion as result of Temple’s actions and needed several stitches to his head.

Below is the video of the 2022 incident. Talk about a travesty of justice.

WATCH:

She stole a police SUV and ran over an officer. Chicago judge finds her not guilty by reason of insanity.https://t.co/EmXtKHUkez — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 30, 2024

To make matters worse, the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services hired Temple earlier this year as a lead accountant while awaiting trial. Sources told CBS Chicago she was terminated in March.

While Temple is a free woman, she must report to court for a meeting with mental health officials on a treatment plan as the outletnotes.

Temple’s defense attorney had claimed to Walton that his client was “in a psychotic state” at the time of the incident during the bench trial, arguing that this is a “textbook insanity case.” The prosecution and defense presented their closing arguments on Wednesday before Walton announced her verdict the following day.