CHAOS: Mass Brawl Breaks Out in Taiwan’s Parliament as Lawmakers Fight Over Legislation (VIDEO)

by

Taiwan’s parliament descended into a state of chaos on Friday after a brawl broke out among lawmakers over a controversial piece of legislation.

The altercation occurred on Friday morning as lawmakers prepared to debate a proposal aimed at increasing government authority.

Amid the ensuing chaos, several MPs surrounded the speaker’s seat, with some leaping over tables and others dragging colleagues to the floor. At one point, a lawmaker snatched a copy of the legislation and ran off with it.

The brawl took place just days before President-elect Lai Ching-te is scheduled to assume office without a legislative majority. Peace was eventually restored, although not before footage of the fighting spread across the internet.

Taiwan’s two principal parties, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which is poised to form the government, and the Kuomintang (KMT), the primary opposition, are fiercely divided over proposed reforms.

Among these reforms is a contentious measure to criminalize those found guilty of making false statements in parliament.The law, introduced by the KMT and its allies, has been denounced by DPP as “an unconstitutional abuse of power.”

This isn’t the first instance of physical violence breaking out in the Taiwanese parliament. Back in 2020, KMT members threw buckets of pig innards at Premier Su Tseng-chang and exchanged insults over the decision to ease U.S. pork imports.

Compared to Taiwan, the U.S. Congress looks like a beacon of civility. Be grateful for small mercies!

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.