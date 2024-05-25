CENSORSHIP: USA Today Newspapers Delete Column by Republican Senator John Kennedy Without Telling Him

Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana recently wrote an opinion column that was critical of trans athletes and USA Today-owned newspapers deleted the piece without even notifying Kennedy.

This is reminiscent of the time in 2020 when Republican Senator Tom Cotton wrote an op-ed for the New York Times that was censored because it sent the paper’s staffers into fits of rage. Cotton had suggested using the military to control the riots in the ‘summer of love.’

Isn’t it fascinating that this censorship always seems to go in only one direction?

FOX News reported:

USA Today newspapers quietly delete GOP senator’s op-ed on trans athletes without telling him Several Louisiana newspapers that are part of Gannett-owned USA Today’s network quietly deleted a published op-ed on transgender athletes from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., without notifying him. Communications reviewed by Fox News Digital showed the Republican was told his op-ed criticizing biological men playing women’s sports contained “inflammatory” speech that didn’t meet company standards. Gannett Opinion Editor and Vice President of Standards and Ethics Michael McCarter stood by the decision to remove Kennedy’s piece. “The opinion teams across the USA TODAY Network are focused on delivering local, timely, relevant, and diverse opinion pieces. We recognize the importance of sharing varying perspectives and the vital role we play convening conversations. Sen. John Kennedy’s submitted opinion column did not meet our ethical guidelines, which state we will treat people with respect. After further review, our editorial team removed the column from our website. Sen. Kennedy has been given the opportunity to revise his language – not his viewpoint – to adhere with our standards,” McCarter told Fox News Digital.

Kennedy commented:

“They think they are the speech police. Drunk on certainty and virtue, they think they are our moral teacher. This attitude is why so many Americans have lost confidence in the media. The media is not going to win that trust back until they return to neutrality instead of advocacy,” Kennedy said.

Apparently USA Today thinks they’re the speech police. The media is not going to win trust back until they return to neutrality instead of advocacy.https://t.co/S297R2pFgi — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) May 24, 2024

Do you think any newspaper in the country would dare delete a column by a senator like Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders no matter what it said?

Not a chance.