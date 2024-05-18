CDC Links 84% of Measles Cases in Chicago to Illegal Aliens from Venezuela

A Centers for Disease Control report has linked 84 percent of the recent cases of measles in Chicago to illegal aliens from Venezuela.

The other 16 percent of cases are linked to people traveling from Peru and Chile.

The Daily Mail reports:

New information reveals that the spate of 57 cases at the Pilsen migrant shelter can be traced back to a one year-old boy who had only received one of the two vital vaccines. The majority of the cases — 72 percent — were among unvaccinated people, the CDC said. The report cites overcrowding at the center for the rampant spread, with 500 people said to be crammed into a single room. The first patient had arrived in the US less than five months before he became ill. He had received one dose of the MMR vaccine five weeks prior to his rash. He had no recent travel history or known exposure to measles, and was taken to the hospital on February 27.

The young child who was infected has now recovered, but it is unclear how many migrants were exposed to it at the shelter.

Chicago Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, who represents the neighborhood where the shelter is located, told NewsNation in March, “Right now, with this potential exposure to a rapidly spreading virus such as measles, it’s critical to have an isolation plan.”

The alderman continued, “People need to be in isolation while they are being tested and will learn more of the assessment while people are sheltering in place, and we will wait for the results of the tests.”

“This is, unfortunately, a process that is too long when you have 1,800 people (in the shelter),” Sigcho-Lopez said. “I recognize the process that has been made, but given how quickly this virus is spreading, we need to get people isolated.

“I think what we want from the governor is the commitment to better protocols so we can work toward better conditions and prevent cases like this.”