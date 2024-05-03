BYE-BYE NEW YORK: Fox News Anchor Sean Hannity Lists Long Island Estate for $13.75 Million After Moving to Florida

Not long after his declared relocation to Florida, Fox News host Sean Hannity has put his luxurious Long Island estate on the market for $13.75 million, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The Fox News host has decided to part ways with his North Shore mansion in the Town of Oyster Bay in Nassau County, New York. The listing is managed by Nest Seekers International.

Newsday reported:

The real estate brokerage Nest Seekers International has listed the waterfront estate in Centre Island for $13.75 million. Fox News conservative commentator Hannity, 62, has moved to Florida, where records show he has a home in West Palm Beach. The property’s listing agent, Shawn Elliott, president of Nest Seekers’ “Ultra Luxury Division,” said he dealt directly with Hannity. “I talked to him myself,” Elliott told Newsday. Elliott was unsure when Hannity had moved away, but noted, “He’s moved out and there are caretakers” and security personnel overseeing the home. The 10,674-square-foot Colonial, built in 2005, is situated between the Long Island Sound and Oyster Bay, and boasts what the listing says is 500 feet of bay frontage and an 81-foot private dock. The home’s seven bedrooms each have an ensuite bath, and there are two additional half-baths. In the kitchen are marble countertops and “a professional-grade gas range,” the listing said, with an adjacent breakfast nook. In addition to a living room and dining room, there are a den/family room, an exercise room, a wet bar and a three-car garage. The grounds include a swimming pool, a tennis court and a par 3 golf course. “It’s got six different tee boxes and a putting green and [a] pickleball [court],” Elliott said. “Only a few homes on the Island actually have a deep-water dock,” as this property does, he added.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Elliott (@shawnelliottrealestate)

Hannity’s decision to move to Florida was made public in January when he announced that both his radio and television shows, “The Sean Hannity Show” and “Hannity,” would henceforth be broadcast from studios in West Palm Beach, Florida.

During his first broadcast from the Sunshine State, Hannity expressed his relief at leaving New York. “We are now beginning our first broadcast from my new home and that is in the free state of Florida,” he said on his iHeartRadio broadcast.

His departure from New York was emphatic: “I am out. I am done. I am finished with New York.”

Hannity cited Florida’s lower taxes, less regulatory burden, and shared values with local representatives like Governor Ron DeSantis and Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott as his reasons for his move.

It should be noted that Florida is one of only seven states that do not impose a personal income tax. This means residents can enjoy tax-free pensions and retirement income, as well as no state taxes on Social Security or investment earnings. Additionally, Florida does not levy an inheritance or estate tax, according to AARP.

“For the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I’m living in that share my values,” he added.

“And, I’m not going to go through the whys, the how comes, because it’s obvious this migration out of the blue states with high taxes, burdensome regulation, high crime, horrible school districts is real… And if anything, I’m probably late and behind the curve and many others have made the move beforehand.”