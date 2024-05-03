BUSTED: Party People on Boat in Florida Caught on Camera Dumping Cans of Garbage Into the Ocean (VIDEO)

A bunch of partiers on a boat in Florida were recently caught on camera dumping cans of garbage overboard, directly into the ocean. The trash wasn’t bagged, so as the boat speeded forward, the dumping caused a whole field of floating debris.

The good news is that these people were busted. No arrests were made in connection to the garbage dumping, but they got lots of hours of community service.

You have to wonder what these people were thinking.

FOX News reports:

Boozy Boca Bash partiers dump heaps of garbage into Atlantic as over a dozen arrested in annual aquatic rave Boca Bashers put on a disgusting show when they dumped bins of trash off a boat after a wild, boozy weekend. The co-eds raced into the Atlantic Ocean from Lake Boca, through south Florida’s iconic Boca Raton Inlet, where a YouTuber caught them on camera dumping full drums of empty bottles and garbage into the water. The viral video captured the trail of floating debris after the party seekers zoomed off in their boat. An overhead drone pointed at the front of the boat recorded them waving and laughing. “It just really infuriates you to see someone trash the ocean like that,” a local boater, Rodrigo Samsing, told Fox affiliate WSVN after seeing the video. “You know, nobody else on the boat tried to stop them. Everybody was just celebrating.” Boca Bash isn’t connected to the city of Boca Raton. Because it’s on the water, it falls under the jurisdiction of the state. In this case, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is the lead agency.

Watch the video below:

Why tf would anyone do this?? THE GOOD NEWS: They were all busted. Each of them were find and sentenced to 1,000 hours of SUPERVISED community service with an environmental nonprofit. I’d work them to death down to THE SECOND. pic.twitter.com/7dDwleV5SE — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) April 30, 2024

Such blatant disrespect for the environment.