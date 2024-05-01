BREAKING | Rep. MTG Announces Motion To Vacate For Speaker Johnson Next Week: “Americans Are “Unable To Trust Mike Johnson” (VIDEO)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Wednesday to discuss her plan to call for a motion to vacate the speakership next week.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), the Uniparty, RINOs and Democrats passed another massive spending bill last week to fund the war in Ukraine, fund Israel, fund Taiwan, and nothing for secure America’s southern border.

This is national suicide.

On Wednesday, we also learned that Johnson and RINOs included over $3 billion in their latest spending bill to bring more people from the Middle East to America. Why?

Marjorie Taylor Greene made the announcement on The War Room.

MTG: Steve, I went out and held a press conference today because I think the American people deserve to see recorded votes on record to see who the Uniparty is, because that’s exactly what we have in the House of Representatives today. Hakeem Jeffrey, the entire Democrat leadership team, has come out fully endorsed Mike Johnson. They want him to remain speaker. They fully support his speakership because He’s done such an excellent job delivering Joe Biden’s agenda, giving the Democrats every single thing they want, giving another $61 billion to Ukraine, funding foreign wars all over the country. And President Trump is right. Ignoring the Southern border, the full-on invasion at the Southern border, Mike Johnson funded that, too, to keep it open, to keep Joe Biden’s invasion of America going, Steve. So I went out today and I let everyone know I’m calling the motion to vacate next week. This is not something that I want to be doing, but I think this is something that has to be done

MTG held a press conference earlier with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on their plan to oust Mike Johnson as Speaker.

Here is the full video of MTG on The War Room this morning.