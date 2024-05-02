BREAKING: President Trump Responds to Leaked CIA Recording Alleging Senior Officials Withheld Information From Him (VIDEO)

James O’Keefe’s OMG (O’Keefe Media Group) has recently released explosive undercover footage that purportedly shows a CIA contractor discussing how intelligence agencies conspired to withhold information from then-President Donald Trump.

“I have evidence that exposes the CIA, and it’s on camera. I am working on releasing a story that I believe is the most important of my entire career,” O’Keefe said last week.

O’Keefe Media Group on Wednesday released part one: Exposing the CIA: A project manager working in cyber operations told OMG’s undercover journalist that the Director of the CIA would keep information from Trump.

The contractor, identified as Amjad Fseisim, a program manager in Cyber Operations with a top-secret clearance, is heard in the video alleging that senior officials, including former CIA Directors Gina Haspel and Mike Pompeo, made concerted efforts to keep sensitive information from President Trump, labeling him a “Russian asset.”

The Gateway Pundit’s Christina Laila broke the news shortly after the video’s release, highlighting the gravity of the accusations. Fseisim is recorded saying, “The executive staff, we’re talking about the director and his subordinates…kept information from him [Trump] because we knew he’d fucking disclose it.”

The video further alleges that the intelligence community used FISA warrants to spy on Trump and his team and that this surveillance has continued post-presidency. “We monitor everything,” Fseisim claims in the recording.

O’Keefe added quoted the CIA contractor saying, ““We steal it [information]” and “We hack other countries just like that,” Amjad, who states he currently works on the CIA’s China Mission Center, explains how intel agencies obtain information. He also describes a broken intelligence system where “We don’t share information across agencies” because the CIA is “very reluctant” to share information with the “careless” NSA.”

BREAKING – EXPOSING THE CIA: “So the agencies kind of, like, all got together and said, we’re not gonna tell Trump…Director of the CIA would keep [information from Trump]…” A project manager working in Cyber Operations for the @CIA and an @NSAGov contractor with top-secret… pic.twitter.com/TXq8ZjJEBq — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 1, 2024

President Trump was approached by O’Keefe’s Media Group (OMG). When asked about his reaction to the video, Trump expressed dismay and scorn for Fseisim’s actions.

“Well, it’s shocking to see how stupid somebody can be. If this guy is for real, you want to get rid of him. CIA, Central Intelligence Agency. This is not an intelligent guy to be openly talking to a woman that walks up and starts asking him questions and talking that way. So he may be bragging or showing off to some young lady. I have no idea spoke, but I’d get rid of him real fast. If he’s for real, get rid of him,” said Trump.

President Trump reacts to bombshell recording of Program Manager at CIA describing how higher-ups at Langley withheld information from him. pic.twitter.com/f26Iopn6OB — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 2, 2024

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has issued a statement vehemently denying allegations that it withheld information from former President Donald Trump. The spokesperson also added that the official was dismissed after being exposed in O’Keefe’s covert operation.

ON THE PHONE WITH THE CIA PRESS SECRETARY: Spokesperson at CIA gives me a statement saying that the Program Manager at the Chinese Mission Center caught on tape talking about the higher-ups withholding information from the President, is no longer working at the CIA. pic.twitter.com/ekDAmLm2tW — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 2, 2024

Conservative Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) isn’t wasting any time getting to the bottom of this very serious and disturbing story. Rep. Gaetz has already formally called on the Weaponization Subcommittee to IMMEDIATELY launch an investigation into the BOMBSHELL report by James O’Keefe’s OMG Media Group.

Gaetz shared a copy of the letter he sent to the Chair of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, Rep. Jim Jordan.

In his tweet about his formal request for an immediate investigation, Gaetz said that the undercover video that was released only hours ago, “contains video evidence that American intelligence agencies withheld intelligence from President Donald Trump before & during his presidency and used Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) authorities to spy on President Trump.”