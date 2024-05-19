Breaking: Minnesota Republican Convention Officially Endorses retired NBA Player Royce White as 2024 US Senate Candidate

by
Retired NBA player and Trump supporter Royce White was endorsed by the Minnesota GOP on Saturday as their US Senate candidate in the 2024 election.

The Minnesota Republican convention on Saturday officially endorsed Royce White as 2024 US Senate candidate.

Yahoo reported:

The state party’s decision to back White came at the Minnesota GOP convention in St. Paul’s RiverCentre on Saturday.

White, a former professional basketball player, was introduced on stage at the convention by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

White received 67% of the vote on the first ballot at Saturday’s convention to receive an endorsement from the party to challenge Klobuchar, who has represented Minnesota in the upper chamber for nearly two decades.

Gotta love this.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.