Breaking: Minnesota Republican Convention Officially Endorses retired NBA Player Royce White as 2024 US Senate Candidate

The Minnesota Republican convention on Saturday officially endorsed Royce White as 2024 US Senate candidate.

Just in: The Minnesota Republican convention today has officially endorsed retired NBA player Royce White in the 2024 Minnesota Republican Senate Primary. The GOP primary is in August. Whoever wins the primary will face incumbent Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar in November. pic.twitter.com/HJtlJR2Tlk — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) May 18, 2024

Yahoo reported:

The state party’s decision to back White came at the Minnesota GOP convention in St. Paul’s RiverCentre on Saturday. White, a former professional basketball player, was introduced on stage at the convention by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. White received 67% of the vote on the first ballot at Saturday’s convention to receive an endorsement from the party to challenge Klobuchar, who has represented Minnesota in the upper chamber for nearly two decades.

Thank you MNGOP and delegates for endorsing me as candidate in the 2024 Minnesota United States Senate race. I'm at a loss for words and that takes a lot… The People Are Coming! Hey StarTrib, not a word on my campaign until I defied the odds? How long until the smear begins? pic.twitter.com/CMACV3BCSu — Royce White (@Highway_30) May 18, 2024

Gotta love this.