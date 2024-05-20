BREAKING: Iranian President CONFIRMED Dead! | Elijah Schaffer

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

Today is a special day with BREAKING news regarding the death of the Iranian President Ebrahaim Raisi.



Collin Rugg of Trending Politics reported on X: “JUST IN: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is confirmed dead after rescuers reached the crash site. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is also dead.

The discovery came after a long night of searching in freezing conditions. Shortly before the discovery, Iranian Red Crescent Society head Pir-Hossein Kolivand said the situation was “not good.” According to Reuters, the helicopter was completely burned in the crash.”

