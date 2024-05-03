Boston Woman Will Not be Charged Over Four Dead Babies Found in Freezer

The Boston district attorney’s office has announced there will not be any charges filed over the four dead babies found in a woman’s freezer in 2022.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden released the final investigative report regarding the babies, two boys and two girls, on April 30.

Police were sent to the former home of Alexis Aldamir, 69, in November 2022 after her brother called 9-1-1 to report that they had seen the dead babies while cleaning out the house.

The district attorney’s office explained, “In all, four babies were discovered that day. All were frozen solid. All were found in shoe boxes wrapped in tin foil. Two were male and two were female.”

“All of the babies were full term, which means they were determined to be between 37 and 40 weeks of gestational age. All four had their umbilical cords attached and the two females had their placentas attached,” the report continued. “DNA tests concluded that the babies were full siblings.”

There is no test available to determine how long the babies were frozen. It also remains unknown if they were born alive.

“The autopsy found no signs of internal or external trauma and no evidence of obvious injuries. There were no signs of food, or milk, or formula inside the babies’ stomachs,” the DA’s office explained.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death for all the babies to be “undetermined.”

Aldamir was located in a residential healthcare facility, and DNA testing confirmed that she was the mother.

However, the DA does not believe she is fit to stand trial. The father of the babies died in 2011.

“In late 2022, investigators visited the healthcare facility where Aldamir now lives. They questioned her about the babies found in her apartment. Throughout the interview Aldamir appeared confused and demonstrated a lack of understanding about where she was and who she was speaking to. As a result, she was unable to provide investigators with any significant information,” the press release explains. “To further assess Aldamir’s cognitive ability, investigators reviewed publicly available probate court records and spoke with a lawyer for Aldamir. The information obtained suggests strongly that Aldamir would be unlikely to stand trial.”

During the investigation, investigators found that the pair had one other baby who was given up for adoption.

“This investigation, which is one of the most complex, unusual and perplexing that this office has ever encountered, is now complete. While we have some answers, there are many elements of this case that will likely never be answered,” Hayden said.

“We will never know exactly where or when the four babies found in Alexis Aldamir’s apartment were born. We will never know if the four babies were born alive, and we will never know exactly what happened to them. We will never know how Alexis Aldamir concealed her pregnancies, or why she chose to do so,” he continued.