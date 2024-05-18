Bodies of Three Israeli Hostages Found in Rafah – Including Body of 28-Year-Old Amit Buskila Who Was Kidnapped at the Nova Youth Music Festival – Truly Barbaric – HEARTBREAKING VIDEO

Israeli forces found the remains of three October 7 Israeli hostages on Friday.

The body of 28-year-old fashion stylist was identified by her family. She was kidnapped at the Nova music festival. Hamas terrorists targeted the music festival knowing thousands of young Israelis would be in attendance. The Palestinian terrorists killed over 300 innocents and kidnapped another 100 Jews at the music festival.

This recording of Amit Buskila will break your heart.

This was the last her family heard from her.

BREAKING: Israel retrieved at least one hostage body from Rafah. Family of Amit Buskila, the 28 y/o fashion stylist, announced that her body was brought back from Gaza today. Amit was kidnapped from the Nova music festival. Her last call to her family on October 7th: pic.twitter.com/eAt8myMWMW — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) May 17, 2024

She was 28.

Amit Buskila, 28, was kidnapped from the Nova Festival on October 7th. Her family have spent the last 223 days praying for her safe return. Today her body was found decomposing in Rafah. Hamas executed her on the day of her kidnapping and held her body hostage ever since.… pic.twitter.com/yylfIbgMhZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 17, 2024

Her body alongside the body of Shani Louk and Itzik Gelerenter have been recovered today by IDF forces in Gaza.

Amit Buskila, 28, was kidnapped from the Nova Festival on October 7th. Her family have spent the last 223 days praying for her safe return. Today her body was found decomposing in Rafah. Hamas executed her on the day of her kidnapping and held her body hostage ever since.… pic.twitter.com/yylfIbgMhZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 17, 2024

Look at this beauty.