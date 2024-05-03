BLOODBATH IN THE POLLS: During UK’s Local Elections, Starmer’s Labor Imposes WORSE DEFEAT IN 40 YEARS Over PM Sunak’s Tories

This week, as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Home Office led by James Cleverly started detaining illegal migrants to deport to Rwanda camps, many said that timing of the Tories’ launching of the large enforcement operations was meant to interfere with Thursday’s (2) Local Council, Mayoral elections.

One is hard-pressed to deny the validity of the Labor opposition argument, but if that was indeed the case, it certainly did not work out as intended.

As the results roll in, the Conservative Party seems set to have suffered its biggest electoral defeat in the last 40 years.

Daily News reported:

“Rishi Sunak is facing mounting Tory unrest today after a disastrous election night saw his party put to the sword in the Blackpool South by-election – and suffering a bloodbath on councils. The PM is hunkering down for a grim day as results continue to flow in, with experts warning the Conservatives are on track for their worst showing in 40 years.“

In Blackpool South by-election, Chris Webb secured a massive win to become the newest MP in the Commons. That was the seventh parliamentary seat defeat by the Tories since Sunak became PM in 2022.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has never looked so poised to become the new Prime Minister.

In fact, Tories could be on track to lose 500 councilor seats, and critics are already stepping up calls for Sunak to be ousted from Tory leadership.

Starmer demanded that Sunak call a general election.

“The Labour leader said: ‘This seismic win in Blackpool South is the most important result today. This is the one contest where voters had the chance to send a message to Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives directly, and that message is an overwhelming vote for change. The swing towards the Labour Party in Blackpool South is truly historic and shows that we are firmly back in the service of working people. He added: The message to Rishi Sunak is clear. It’s time for change, it’s time for a general election’.”

Conservatives also endured hard defeats in local elections across the country.

“In his victory speech, [Blackpool mayor-elect] Webb said: ‘People no longer trust the Conservatives. Prime Minister: do the decent thing, admit you’ve failed and call a general election.’

The Blackpool South contest was prompted by the resignation of former Tory MP Scott Benton from the House of Commons after he was caught up in a lobbying sting.”

Polling guru Sir John Curtice told BBC Radio 4’s: “Tories could be on course to lose 500 councillors in ‘one of the worst, if not the worst’ performances by the party in 40 years. ‘So far they are basically losing a half of the [local council] seats they are trying to defend. If that continues they may end up losing 500 or so seats, which is the thing they were meant to avoid’.”

Nigel Farage’s Reform Party also beat the Tories in 16 out of the 25 seats being contests on Sunderland council.

“Veteran Tory aide Tim Montgomerie, who has been highly critical of Mr Sunak, told the BBC: ‘Personally I think the results are so bad… I just don’t think he is connected with the voters. I think he should go’.”

The Conservative rebels will reportedly use this catastrophic results to mount an effort to oust Rishi Sunak from ‘Downing Street No10’ in the coming days.

