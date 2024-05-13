Black Wisconsin Voter Slams Joe Biden For His Racist “You Ain’t Black” Rant (VIDEO)

Joe Biden made a stop in Racine, Wisconsin last week to promote his ‘investing in America’ agenda.

Everyone is worse off because of Joe Biden. No matter how Biden spins it, crippling inflation is destroying the working class.

Black voters in Wisconsin are not happy with Joe Biden.

“A key piece of [Biden’s] coalition is Black voters — some of whom don’t see how they benefit from his economic plan,” KWWL reported.

“As they see the prices rise with Biden, they think Trump made the economy BETTER and Biden is making it WORSE,” a black voter told KWWL.

WISCONSIN: "A key piece of [Biden's] coalition is Black voters — some of whom don't see how they benefit from his economic plan." "As they see the prices rise with Biden, they think Trump made the economy BETTER and Biden is making it WORSE." pic.twitter.com/cc3XdNDFFE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2024

One black voter in Milwaukee slammed Joe Biden for his racist “you ain’t black” rant.

Recall that during the 2020 presidential election, racist Joe Biden told black radio host Charlamagne tha God that black Americans “ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black!” Biden said from his Delaware basement in 2020.

FLASHBACK: In 2020, Biden told Charlamagne that Black Americans "ain't Black" if they don't support him.pic.twitter.com/Dl7C4cDCHZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 9, 2023

Biden blamed his own racist comment on Charlamagne tha God for “being a wise guy.”

“I didn’t like hearing [Biden] say you’re not black, if you don’t vote Democrat, you know, I thought that was a load of BS,” Milwaukee voter Cle Crepe told WISN ABC.

“I thought that was an insult,” he said.

