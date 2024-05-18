Black Patriots For Trump Rally in the South Bronx (VIDEO)

President Trump will hold a campaign rally in the South Bronx next Thursday evening. The rally will take place in Crotona Park. Thousands are expected to turn out.

“New Yorkers have suffered greatly thanks to Biden’s failed policies,” Trump’s campaign said.

President Trump has more than doubled his support among black voters since 2020.

Black Patriots for Trump rallied in the South Bronx on Saturday ahead of Trump’s NYC rally.

WATCH:

NOW: Black Patriots for Trump rally in the Bronx Video by: @NJEGmedia pic.twitter.com/snaFYzvHaA — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 18, 2024

A crime victims advocate told the crowd why she’s voting for Trump in November.

“I’ve lived right here in the South Bronx for 15 years. Right in the projects…We don’t want welfare…We want jobs,” she said.

WATCH:

South Bronx, NYC: Crime victims advocate breaks down why she's voting for Trump in November "I've lived right here in the South Bronx for 15 years. Right in the projects…We don't want welfare…We want jobs." Video by: @NJEGmedia pic.twitter.com/WZv4Ds0tcc — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 18, 2024

Another speaker encouraged minorities to support President Trump.

“We have to get together to make sure we support Donald Trump. To make sure we have somebody in the White House that will stand up for us,” speaker Kevin Jenkins said.

WATCH: