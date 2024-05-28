Billionaire in Ohio Plans to Take Two-Person Sub to Titanic Site to Prove Industry is Safer After OceanGate Disaster

by

A billionaire from Ohio plans to take a two-person submersible to the Titanic site to prove the industry is safer following the implosion of the OceanGate submersible last year.

Billionaire real estate investor Larry Connor of Dayton, Ohio, said he’s planning a trip in a two-person submersible to the Titanic site with Triton Submarines co-founder Patrick Lahey.

In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, Connor stated, “I want to show people worldwide that while the ocean is extremely powerful, it can be wonderful and enjoyable and really kind of life-changing if you go about it the right way.”

Connor and Lahey will travel in a $20 million submersible named the Triton 4000/2 Abyssal Explorer, which is designed to plunge over 12,400 feet to the Titanic’s resting place.

Per The New York Post:

An Ohio billionaire is planning to take a deep sea submersible to Titanic depths to prove the industry is safer in the wake of the doomed OceanGate vessel that imploded last year.

Real estate investor Larry Connor, of Dayton, said he and Triton Submarines co-founder Patrick Lahey will plunge more than 12,400 feet to the shipwreck site in a two-person submersible.

“I want to show people worldwide that while the ocean is extremely powerful, it can be wonderful and enjoyable and really kind of life-changing if you go about it the right way,” Connor told the Wall Street Journal.

Lahey has designed a $20 million vessel dubbed the Triton 4000/2 Abyssal Explorer, which Connor said can carry out the voyage repeatedly.

Lahey was a critique of the late OceanGate’s founder, Stockton Rush, both before and after the OceanGate submersible imploded, resulting in the death of Stockton and four other men.

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.