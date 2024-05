Bill Maher, while sometimes being a little bit more reasonable and honest than the average liberal, still hasn’t shaken off one core tenet of liberalism — and that is their Trump Derangement Syndrome. Despite being willing to come on Gutfeld’s show on Fox News, Maher still came off as adversarial and at times, perturbed by the host and other guests’ opinions. How did his TDS manifest in this interview?

Elijah Schaffer goes over all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!