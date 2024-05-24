Big Silicon Valley Investors Abandon Biden in Droves – And Many Are Embracing Trump

One does not need to be a visionary investor or a savvy venture capitalist to understand that Joe Biden is a disastrous President – in fact, many of these supposedly most well-informed business leaders kept voting for their own demise, supporting the Democrat party and its failed policies.

But this seems to be rapidly changing, as some relevant Silicon Valley venture capitalists turn against President Joe Biden, and – shocker – openly support former President Donald Trump.

That’s a tidal change for this industry.

Prominent Wall Street leaders such as David Sacks, Chamath Palihapitiya, Marc Andreessen, and Shaun Maguire have expressed their dissent against Biden policies.

Some will even say ‘It’s impossible to support Biden’.

Marc Andreessen, the founder of the VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, has “real issues” with the Biden administration.

The New York Post reported:

“A second Trump administration would be staffed by ‘very different kinds of people’ particularly at the SEC and FTC, Andreessen said in a recent podcast interview.”

Entrepreneur and investor, former chief operating officer at PayPal, David Sachs plans to host a fundraiser for Trump and interview him on his ‘All In’ podcast.

He says he has bigger disagreements with Biden than with Trump.

“Sacks cited Biden’s tax proposal, which would penalize startup founders who are wont to offer stock options to employees. ‘It’s a good reason for Silicon Valley to think really hard about who it wants to vote for’, Sacks told tech investors at the conference.”

Sacks was at a prominent tech moguls’ ‘anti-Biden’ dinner alongside Elon Musk and Peter Thiel.

“Palihapitiya, the venture capitalist who was Mark Zuckerberg’s vice president of user growth shortly after the founding of Facebook, has also flipped from backing Democrats in the past to endorsing Trump. [He] plans to co-host the fundraiser for Trump alongside Sacks.”

Shaun Maguire, an investor at Sequoia Capital, criticized Biden on social media, though he has refrained from directly supporting Trump.

“After Biden indicated that the US would withhold certain weapons to Israel in the midst of the war in Gaza, Maguire accused him of ‘getting away with double standards his entire career’ — a reference to the Democrats’ drive to impeach Trump for threatening to withhold aid from Ukraine during his presidency.”

Needless to say, these expressions of support for Trump have been unheard of in Silicon Valley in many election cycles.