BIG NEWS: New Poll Finds Trump Tied With Biden in Virginia

A new poll from Roanoke College finds Donald Trump tied with Joe Biden in Virginia.

This is the real reason that Democrats and the media are so desperate to put Trump in jail. He is outperforming recent Republican candidates in places where Democrats believe they have locked the population into voting blue forever.

The truth is that although Virginia has not voted Republican in a presidential race since 2004, prior to that, the state voted red in every presidential election going back to 1968.

Trump could definitely flip Virginia back to red in November.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Donald Trump may have a shot at winning Virginia The last time the Commonwealth of Virginia supported a Republican presidential candidate was in 2004, when then-President George W. Bush capped off 10 consecutive wins for the GOP in the Old Dominion, but former President Donald Trump has a shot at reversing that trend this November. Once considered a perennial swing state, Virginia has tilted ever so slightly toward the Democratic Party in recent elections. Former President Barack Obama won the state in 2008 and in 2012, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton carried the state in her losing campaign in 2016, and President Joe Biden won the state in 2020 by a 10-point margin. In statewide elections, Republicans have fared slightly better, winning races for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general in 2009 and 2021, while Democrats won the same positions in 2013 and 2017. Democrats have held both Senate seats since 2006… It is amid this backdrop that a new poll from Roanoke College shows the presidential election in the state tied. Biden and Trump both registered 42% support in the new poll, while the president opens up a slim 2-point advantage when third-party candidates such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Jill Stein are included. For a state that has hardly been competitive for Republicans in recent cycles, the poll results are nothing short of astounding. If Biden fails to carry Virginia in November, his path to 270 electoral votes and a second term in the White House is practically nonexistent, given his polling in other swing states.

See the full poll results here.

According to Decision Desk, Trump has a better chance of winning Virginia than Biden has of winning Florida

If Trump flips Virginia red in November, Biden is toast. And it’s entirely possible.