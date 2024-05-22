Biden’s Approval Rating Drops Again – Also Falls Behind Trump in Fundraising for First Time

Biden just keeps sinking. His approval rating took another hit in May, bringing it to its lowest level in almost two years.

It’s hardly a surprise given the state of the economy, the border, national security, etc.

Breitbart News reports:

Biden’s Approval Rating, 36%, Drops to Lowest Mark Since July 2022 President Joe Biden’s approval rating in May fell to its lowest level in almost two years, Reuters/Ipsos poll found Tuesday, deepening reelection concerns. Presidents historically need an approval rating around 50 percent to win reelection. Only 36% approve of Biden, down two points since April. It matches his lowest-ever approval rating in July 2022. Biden’s sluggish economy for main street was the top issue (23 percent) for Americans, while 21 percent of respondents said political extremism was the top issue, followed by the open border (13 percent). On the question of who managed the economy better, Trump soared ten points above Biden (40-30 percent).

To make matters worse for Biden, he is now trailing Trump in fundraising numbers.

Hot Air reported:

Biden Campaign Falls Behind in Fundraising for the First Time This can’t be good news for team Biden. While the president’s poll numbers have remained in the mud he could at least celebrate that his campaign fundraising was going well, beating out the Trump team each month. But things took a turn in April. President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign’s fundraising in April lagged rival Donald Trump’s for the first time, after the former president ramped up his joint operation with the Republican National Committee and headlined high-dollar fundraisers. The Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised more than $51 million in April, the campaign said, lower than the $90 million they raised in March and less than $76 million Donald Trump and the Republican Party reported taking in for the month.

There is something in the air right now.

The 2024 election already does not feel like the 2020 election.