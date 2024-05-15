Biden TROLLED By Trump-This is HILARIOUS | Beyond the Headlines

Recently, Biden announced tariffs to the tune of $18 billion worth of Chinese imports.. and the former President had something to say about it. Apparently, Biden is forgetting he promised to reverse Trump’s tariffs from before.. is this another case of dementia getting the best of Joe, or another example of how everything the “orange man” does is bad, but fine when they do it?
Elijah Schaffer gets into all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!
Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!