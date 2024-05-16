Biden Surprisingly Agrees to Debate Trump: Full Details Unveiled | Beyond the Headlines

After 4 years, it’s happening again — Biden has officially accepted the challenge to debate Trump. Not without caveats, however: Biden requests no audience, muting of the mic as soon as the speakers’ time is finished, among other things. Will this be enough for Biden to squeak out a win against the surging Donald Trump?
Elijah Schaffer discusses all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!
