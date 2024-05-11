Biden Regime Hit Man DC US Attorney Matthew Graves Indicts Former GOP Congressman “Set Up” by FBI After California Conviction Overturned



Jeff Fortenberry

Biden Regime hit man DC US Attorney Matthew Graves indicted former GOP Congressman Jeff Fortenberry after a previous conviction related to a campaign finance investigation was overturned on jurisdiction.

As previously reported, last December, an appeals court wiped out a conviction of a former Congressman after defense lawyers argued the FBI “set up” the lawmaker.

In 2022, Nebraska GOP Congressman Jeff Fortenberry resigned from Congress after being convicted of lying to the FBI.

“Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer serve you effectively,” Fortenberry said in a statement.

Kevin McCarthy joined then-Speaker Pelosi and called for Fortenberry to step down.

“I think when someone’s convicted, it’s time to resign,” McCarthy told reporters in 2022, according to Politico.

“Congressman Fortenberry’s conviction represents a breach of the public trust and confidence in his ability to serve. No one is above the law,” Pelosi, a lifelong crook who mysteriously made hundreds of millions of dollars as a member of Congress said in 2022.

Fortenberry was convicted on three felony counts – one count of falsifying and concealing material facts and two counts of making false statements (each count carries five years) by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles.

Fortenberry’s lawyers argued at trial that the FBI lured the Congressman into giving two interviews – then indicted him after he couldn’t remember all the details about a conversation he had with an FBI informant about the illicit campaign donation.

“Defense lawyers said the FBI “set up” Fortenberry after a national investigation fizzled into foreign money funneled to members of Congress. They said Fortenberry’s flaw was voluntarily meeting with agents and prosecutors to help their probe and having a faulty memory.” – AP reported.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in December wiped out Fortenberry’s conviction after his defense lawyers argued the FBI set him up.

The appeals court said the FBI interviews took place in Nebraska at Fortenberry’s home and in DC. Meanwhile, a Los Angeles jury convicted Fortenberry of the alleged crimes that took place in another state.

“Fortenberry’s trial took place in a state where no charged crime was committed, and before a jury drawn from the vicinage of the federal agencies that investigated the defendant,” US District Judge James Donato wrote in the opinion.

“The Constitution does not permit this. Fortenberry’s convictions are reversed so that he may be retried, if at all, in a proper venue,” the opinion read.

“We are gratified by the Ninth Circuit’s decision. Celeste and I would like to thank everyone who has stood by us and supported us with their kindness and friendship,” Fortenberry said in a statement.

Now this…

Biden Regime hatchet man DC US Attorney Matthew Graves indicted Jeff Fortenberry on the same charges on Thursday.

Fortenberry resigned from Congress and performed his probation sentence, but that wasn’t enough. The Biden Regime keeps going after him.

“Federal prosecutors have charged former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in Washington for allegedly lying to investigators in connection with a campaign finance probe of a foreign billionaire’s political contributions.” Politico reported.

Fortenberry’s spokesperson Chad Kolton released a statement.

“The Biden/Garland Justice Department seems intent on dragging Jeff Fortenberry around the country to face one trial after another until it can secure a conviction that actually holds up. This case never should have been brought in the first place, and it shouldn’t have been pursued again after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled so decisively in Fortenberry’s favor.,” Chad Kolten said.

“This case has defined overzealous prosecution from the earliest days of the investigation, and retrying it in D.C. just highlights the prosecutors’ vindictive obsession with destroying a good man’s life,” he said.

“Federal prosecutors should have better things to do than force a distinguished former public servant to incur massive additional legal costs despite already having resigned his office and performed his sentence from a conviction that was ultimately overturned.,” he said.