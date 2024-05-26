“You Can Clap For That” – Biden Peeved at Lack of Applause From West Point Cadets (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Saturday took a break from his weekend vacation in Delaware and traveled to New York to deliver the 2024 commencement address at the United States Military Academy, West Point.

Biden’s speech was full of gaffes and lies.

Biden lied to the West Point grads and claimed he was “appointed” to the Naval Academy.

“I was appointed by my – the fellow I ran against when I was 29 years old to the Naval Academy. I was one of ten. I wanted to play football and the day I was supposed to go down for the interview, a classmate of mine was also one of the ten appointed…” Biden said. “I said, well, I’m not going there. I’m going to Delaware ha ha ha. Not a joke!”

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies. There is no proof to back up these claims. Biden is a legend in his own mind.

At one point Joe Biden had an awkward “please clap” moment.

“Never forget America is the strongest when we lead not only by our example of our power but by the power of our example,” Biden said to crickets.

Frustrated by a lack of reaction to his mundane speech, Biden said, “You can clap for that.”

WATCH:

BIDEN: "You can clap for that" pic.twitter.com/UIM9CuW6UF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 25, 2024

Biden’s speeches are so boring and uninspiring that he has to tell people to clap.

Recall that Biden called US servicemembers “bastards” because they didn’t clap for him.

“Clap for that you stupid bastards, come on man,” Biden said to US servicemembers at a military base in Abu Dhabi, UAE in 2016. “Man, you are a dull bunch. Must be slow here man.”

WATCH:

“Clap for that you stupid bastards, come on man” ~FJB “Man, you are a dull bunch. Must be slow here man”. ~FJB ⚠️Sure seems every single thing they say about Trump, has been taken from the archives of Biden’s disgraceful past! Talk about diabolical. YOU HAVE BEEN LIED TO! pic.twitter.com/v7pP7ed0Ge — Land Of ILLUSION (@Landofillusion1) January 1, 2024

In 2021 Biden insulted Navy cadets for not clapping during one of his uninspiring speeches.

“You are a really dull class. Come on, man. Is the sun getting to you? I would think you’d have an opportunity when I say that about the Navy to clap,” Biden said.

WATCH: