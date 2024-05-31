Biden Campaign Staffers Overheard Audibly Cheering at Campaign Headquarters when Trump Verdict Announced

Joe Biden’s campaign staffers audibly cheered after the Trump guilty verdict was announced on Thursday according to ABC News.

The jury returned a verdict in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial on Thursday: Guilty on all 34 counts!

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The jury deliberations began on Wednesday after Judge Merchan instructed them to choose among the three predicate crimes Trump supposedly committed.

After deliberating for several hours on Thursday, the jury returned a guilty verdict after the judge rigged the trial by allowing jurors to choose which crime they believed Trump committed.

Judge Merchan told jurors they did not have to agree on a crime. This is unheard of in US history. The jury only had to agree something bad happened. This, of course, is completely unconstitutional.

This was clearly the greatest travesty of justice in American history.

So now we have a convicted US President with 34 felony counts and NO ONE knows what crime President Trump committed!

The sentencing was set for July 11 – Three days before the Republican convention!

The guilty verdict comes after Joe Biden sent his DOJ official and hatchet man Matthew Colangelo to New York to get Trump.

This is clearly election interference at the highest level.

“Our team has heard that there were some cheers inside the Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington when the verdict was read,” ABC News reported.

The Soviet-style show trial and guilty verdict is already backfiring on Biden and the Democrat party.

Trump has raised a record $39 million since the guilty verdict was announced and he got a six-point bump in approval.