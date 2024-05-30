Biden Campaign Co-Chair: Americans Have Too Many ‘Struggles’ Right Now to Understand Biden’s Incredible Achievements (VIDEO)

The co-chair of Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, Lisa Blunt Rochester, has claimed that Americans are struggling too much right now to realize his incredible achievements.

Blunt Rochester, who is also a Congresswoman from Delaware and is currently running for U.S. Senate, made the remarks during an interview with NBC’s Peter Alexander on Wednesday, who asked her about reports that the Biden campaign is struggling with black voters.

Here is a transcript of the exchange:

ALEXANDER: So, Congresswoman, let me ask you specifically, then, I think the question is, if the campaign was in such good shape with black voters, as President Biden has done in the past so many times, why would it be using its most valuable resource, the President, to hold so many events, five events, targeting black voters in May of an election year? BLUNT ROCHESTER: I think part of it is to show that we see how important that vote is. A lot of times, people feel like their vote doesn’t matter. A lot of people are going through a lot of struggles right now, coming out of the pandemic. And they are not even aware of the things that this administration has done to really uplift our communities. ALEXANDER: Is that evidence of why we are seeing some of the erosion right now, the need to sort of better communicate that so they can bring those black voters back? BLUNT ROCHESTER: Again, I think a lot of people have their own pains and things that they’re dealing with. And so, we want to make sure that we highlight the different investments that he has made, whether it is in our infrastructure and creating jobs, the lowest black unemployment rate in 50 years and probably ever, for us, investments in our black small businesses, which is why he was visiting small businesses today. When you look at the investment in education, the $16 billion for HBCUs, and also, student debt relief, which is one of the top issues that I hear about from black voters.

Her comments demonstrate the panic within the Biden camp following a shock poll from Rasmussen Reports that showed Donald Trump leading Joe Biden with black voters in both head-to-head and five-way matchups.

BREAKING: Mark Mitchell of @Rasmussen_Poll tells Steve Bannon on the WarRoom that his latest polling data shows President Trump currently WINNING THE BLACK VOTE by 1 point in a two-way matchup against Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/Rc1PE1e3vL — VISH BURRA ‍☠️ (@VishBurra) May 28, 2024

Also performing well with black voters is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is garnering 12 percent support. The full results of the poll are yet to be published.