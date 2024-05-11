Biden Border Crisis: Texas DPS Releases Footage of Criminal Illegal Alien Plunging Truck Into Rio Grande, Swimming to Mexico (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

Texas DPS released footage of a criminal driving a truck into the Rio Grande River and swimming away, fleeing to Mexico.

Biden’s open border policies have facilitated smuggling operations for cartels at the southern border in places like the Rio Grande. This is just one of numerous incidents that they deal with on a continual basis.

Watch:

BIDEN’S BORDER CHAOS: Texas DPS just released footage of a criminal plunging a truck into the Rio Grande River and fleeing to Mexico. Biden’s weakness is allowing Mexican cartels to develop “advanced” operations along the southern border. pic.twitter.com/7Vm9R4NRBs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2024

In April, Texas DPS found over 23 illegal aliens concealed in a flatbed trailer with little ventilation. They included males and females, along with minors. The countries included Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico. One illegal was treated for dehydration and taken to a hospital.

Watch:

#NEW: @TxDPS recovered 23 illegal

immigrants concealed inside a flatbed trailer during an #OperationLoneStar traffic stop in La Salle County. On April 12, 2024, just after 9:00 A.M., the driver of a white-truck tractor towing a flatbed trailer

on IH35 failed to stop for a DPS… pic.twitter.com/xMEnGph4Qq — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) April 12, 2024

In March, Texas DPS went on a high-speed chase to catch illegal alien smugglers. The vehicle caught fire and both suspects were arrested.

Watch:

3/19: A smuggler in a Toyota Camry led @TxDPS Troopers on a high-speed chase on RM-334 in… pic.twitter.com/5F9WICpJdo — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) March 23, 2024

In February, a traffic stop by Texas DPS lead to a drug seizure worth over $1 million of cocaine.

A trooper had stopped a Nissan Frontier with two illegal aliens inside the vehicle. Williams Garcia-Granados, 44, and Williams Garcia-Redondo, 17 were arrested for transporting a controlled substance, which is a felony.

Law enforcement agencies like Texas DPS are putting their lives on the line on a daily basis because of Joe Biden’s border crisis. The Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Mayorkas has continually failed in its responsibility to protect the United States from invasion.

Three plus years of the Biden regime has resulted in approximately 10 to 12 million illegals invading our nation.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.