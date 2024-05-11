Biden Border Crisis: Texas DPS Releases Footage of Criminal Illegal Alien Plunging Truck Into Rio Grande, Swimming to Mexico (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

Texas DPS released footage of a criminal driving a truck into the Rio Grande River and swimming away, fleeing to Mexico.

Biden’s open border policies have facilitated smuggling operations for cartels at the southern border in places like the Rio Grande. This is just one of numerous incidents that they deal with on a continual basis.

Watch:

In April, Texas DPS found over 23 illegal aliens concealed in a flatbed trailer with little ventilation. They included males and females, along with minors. The countries included Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico. One illegal was treated for dehydration and taken to a hospital.

Watch:

In March, Texas DPS went on a high-speed chase to catch illegal alien smugglers. The vehicle caught fire and both suspects were arrested.

Watch:

In February, a traffic stop by Texas DPS lead to a drug seizure worth over $1 million of cocaine.

A trooper had stopped a Nissan Frontier with two illegal aliens inside the vehicle. Williams Garcia-Granados, 44, and Williams Garcia-Redondo, 17 were arrested for transporting a controlled substance, which is a felony.

Law enforcement agencies like Texas DPS are putting their lives on the line on a daily basis because of Joe Biden’s border crisis. The Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Mayorkas has continually failed in its responsibility to protect the United States from invasion.

Three plus years of the Biden regime has resulted in approximately 10 to 12 million illegals invading our nation.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

