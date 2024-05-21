Award-Winning Filmmaker Oliver Stone Says Democrats are Using ‘Lawfare’ Against Donald Trump

Legendary filmmaker Oliver Stone is speaking out about Democrats using “lawfare” against former President Donald Trump.

Lawfare is the use of legal actions to exhaust an opponent both mentally and monetarily.

Stone spoke to Variety about the 2024 presidential race at the Cannes Film Festival where he was premiering his new documentary “Lula,” which is about Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“The charges on both sides of the Trump-Biden election are pretty wild — that Biden is corrupt and Trump is corrupt,” Stone told the magazine.

“It’s a new form of warfare. It’s called lawfare. And that’s what they’re using against Trump. And I think there’s interesting parallels here in America, as well as all over the world, you’re seeing this kind of behavior. [Trump’s] got four trials and some of these charges, whether you’re for him or against him, they are minor.”

Stone told Variety that he is still not a fan of Trump, and “corruption is just a constant throughout human history.”

“Corruption is a way of life,” Stone explained. “It goes back to the Greeks, the Romans, and before that the Babylonians, There’s corruption all through history, so let’s not be Pollyannas about it and think we’re ‘America the clean’ and we’re better than anybody else. That’s such bullshit.”

The Academy Award winner blamed corruption on money in politics.

“If you’re a poor man or a middle-class man it’s very hard to run for office in the United States, unless you have money and corporate sponsors. Money controls politics in the United States. If you go to European countries, you’ll find that their elections are very mandated. The British elections are very low cost, or they used to be until recently. In France, they have election rules. And we need that in the United States. Let’s get the money out of the politics.”