Archaeology Confirms Biblical Account of Jerusalem Wall Construction, Report Says

Now credited to Uzziah, who built ‘towers’

Over and over again, archaeological discoveries have confirmed the biblical accounts of portions of history, and now it has again.

A report from the Daily Mail blasts out that there are ruins “that could prove the Bible was TRUE: Stretch of wall in ancient Jerusalem vindicates the holy book’s account, archaeologists claim.”

The controversy involves the new confirmation about one piece of wall in Jerusalem.

Until now, experts thought a stretch of wall in the original heart of the city was built by Hezekiah, King of Judah, whose reign straddled the seventh and eighth centuries BC, the report said.

At that time, Hezekiah had seen the Kingdom of Israel, to his north, destroyed by Assyrians. It was thought he built the wall in defense.

“But now an almost decade-long study has revealed it was built by his great-grandfather, Uzziah, after a huge earthquake, echoing the account of the Bible,” the report said.

The wall is at a site in the City of David that was part of the original Jerusalem.

The report notes Joe Uziel, from the Israel Antiquities Authority, explained that it’s long been assumed that Hezekiah built the wall, to “defend Jerusalem during the Assyrian siege.”

“But it is now becoming clear that it dates back to the days of King Uzziah, as hinted at in the Bible,” he said. “It is now apparent that the wall in its eastern part, in the area of the City of David, was built earlier, shortly after the great earthquake of Jerusalem, and as part of the construction of the city.”

In 2nd Chronicles, part of the history of the ancient peoples, it states, “Uzziah built towers in Jerusalem at the Corner Gate, at the Valley Gate and at the angle of the wall, and he fortified them.”

Hezekiah is explained in the report as being considered one of the greatest kings of Judah, reigning from about 715 BC to about 686 BC after his father, Ahaz, died.

It is Hezekiah who is credited with throwing off the oppression of the Assyrians, who had beleaguered the nation.

“The Hebrew Bible also describes how Hezekiah made a miraculous recovery from a sickness after praying to God. He went on to live for another 15 years,” the report said.

The Bible also clearly outlines “seismic activity,” documenting for the time frame for one prophet as being “two years before the earthquake, when Uzziah was king of Judah.”

The research project involves the IAA, Tel Aviv University, and the Weizmann Institute of Science.

Carbon-14 dating was used partly to set the time frame. Tested were organic artifacts found at the site, including grape sees and date pits.

