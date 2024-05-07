ANOTHER ONE: American Tourist Arrested in Russia for Alleged Drunken ‘Hooliganism’

It appears like a trend is ongoing with American citizens getting arrested for alleged criminal offenses in Russia.

It just became publicly known that a US serviceman stationed in South Korea was arrested in the Russian far-east city of Vladivostok for allegedly having stolen from his Russian girlfriend.

So, now it arises that an American tourist is behind bars for a drunken criminal offense.

New York Post reported:

"An American visiting Russia has been arrested for allegedly breaking a window at a children’s library after a wild night of drinking — then climbing in, partially stripping off and falling asleep, according to a local report.

William Russel Nycum was visiting friends when he was placed under administrative arrest for 10 days on “petty hooliganism” charges after being found in the Moscow library early Friday, REN TV reported."

The bilateral relations between the US and Russia have hit the lowest point of previous years, with Washington invested in its 'proxy war' against Russia while waging economic war via sanctions.

This creates a fertile ground for situations like WNBA player Brittney Griner's arrest for pot, or - even more seriously - the Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich's prosecution for espionage.

Maybe none of this is related, and William Russel Nycum just had bad luck to get drunk and wild in a country with very strict law enforcement and laws.

He was arrested in Moscow last week after breaking into a children’s library and falling asleep. For that, Nycum was slapped with 'petty hooliganism' charges.

“'He got drunk, had a fight with his friends in a bar', a source told the station.

'He said that he had been kidnapped, but he just left in a taxi. Then he broke the window at a children’s library, climbed inside and fell asleep', the source said."

Unverified security camera footage would suggest he was half naked.

Nycum will now have to spend 10 days in custody on the petty hooliganism charge, Russian media has reported.